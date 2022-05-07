Amit Shah savours lavish vegetarian dinner at Sourav Ganguly’s residence



Kolkata: The meeting lasted for just 45 minutes. But within that short period of time between 8.05 p.m. and 8.50 p.m. on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was served a lavish vegetarian dinner at the residence of BCCI President and former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly at his residence in Behala in south Kolkata.

Shah reached Ganguly’s residence accompanied by state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari and head of BJP’s IT cell Amit Malviya.

He was greeted at the gate by Ganguly and his wife Dona Ganguly. The BCCI President said that since the Union Minister is a vegetarian, arrangements of a special vegetarian platter has been made by his mother, Nirupa Ganguly.

Sources said the platter included rice, luchi (Bengali puri), fried brinjal, daal makhni, a paneer item, dum alu, sweet curd, rasgulla and kaju barfi.

“We have known each other for a long time. I have worked with Amit Shah’s son for quite some time now in the BCCI,” Ganguly said.

Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah is the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).