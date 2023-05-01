Amit Shah to hold multiple roadshows in B’luru

As part of the campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold multiple roadshows on Monday in Bengaluru focussed on lifting up chances of BJP in seats where it is on the back foot.



The BJP aims to wrestle BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Vijayanagar constituencies in Bengaluru which are currently held by powerful Congress candidates.

The BTM Layout seat is held by senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy. His daughter Sowmya Reddy is Jayanagar MLA. The seat was held by BJP earlier. In Vijaynagar seat, former minister and one of the richest candidates M. Krishnappa is contesting from Congress.

In Govindarajanagar constituency, BJP has given ticket to new face Umesh Shetty instead of senior leader V. Somanna. Congress leader Krishnappa’s son Priyakrishna is Congress candidate here.

The road show of Amit Shah is meticulously planned to boost the BJP candidates and ensure victory.

Shah will take part in a roadshow from Audugodi signal to Total Mall in Madivala between 4.50 p.m. to 5.50 p.m. in BTM Layout constituency. He will take up a roadshow in Jayanagar constituency from East end Main road to Shalini Grounds in Jayanagar from 5.50 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.

The roadshow is also organised from Basaveshwara Nagar police station to Nagarbhavi circle. This programme would help to lift up spirits of party workers and to reach out to voters in Govindarajanagar and Vijaynagar constituencies. The roadshow will be held between 7 p.m and 7.50 p.m.

Bengaluru city has 28 Assembly seats and BJP is in a good position. The party is facing stiff competition from Congress due to anti-incumbency and collapse of infrastructure in Bengaluru during the rainy season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conducted a mega roadshow on Saturday in Bengaluru and the event drew a massive crowd. PM Modi and Amit Shah are putting an all-out effort to win Karnataka elections.

The party leaders are seeking votes in the name of PM Modi. In an attempt to reach out to voters in the state, PM Modi stated that he would depute the whole of New Delhi to ensure the development of the state.

