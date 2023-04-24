Amit Shah to Participate in BJP’s ‘Mahaprachara Abhiyana’ to be Held Throughout Karnataka

Mangaluru: “On April 25 and 26, the BJP will hold Mahaprachara Abhiyana throughout the state simultaneously and the central, state and district leaders have consented to take part. The Mahaprachara Abhiyana will be held in all 224 Assembly constituencies in which 98 central ministers and National leaders will participate in the publicity campaign. More than 150 leaders from the state including former CMs, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Corporators will take part in the publicity campaign”, said Kota Srinivas Poojary in a press meet held at the BJP Assembly election office at Rohan’s Square, Ballal Bagh here on April 24.

Addressing the media persons Kota Srinivas said, “National President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Arun Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansuk Mandvia, Annamalai, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and Smrithi Irani will take part in the publicity campaign”.

Kota Srinivas further said, “After taking the opinion of party workers, we have finalised 224 candidates for 224 constituencies for the forthcoming assembly elections. We have given tickets to 9 doctors, one IPS and one IAS officer, more than 70 candidates from the general category, and 75 candidates to contest the elections for the first time. In the forthcoming elections, BJP will win with a huge margin and form the government in Karnataka”.

BJP leader Pratap Simha Nayak, Media Co-ordinator Sanjay Prabhu and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...