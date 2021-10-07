Spread the love



















Amit Shah to visit Goa on Oct 14: Minister



Panaji: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Goa to lay the foundation stone of a forensic college and a law college in the state’s newest sub-district at Dharbandora on October 14, Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar said on Thursday.

“Our Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be laying the foundation stone for both projects. He will also be addressing a function in the presence of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai,” Pauskar also said.

BJP sources said that Shah will also meet several officials from the party’s core committee to strategise for the upcoming 2022 state Assembly elections.

