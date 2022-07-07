Amit Shah virtually unveils ‘Statue of Peace’ in Srinagar built by K’taka Mutt



Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually unveiled ‘Statue of Peace’ of Sri Ramanujacharya installed in Srinagar, the captal of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also inaugurated a Yatri Bhavan in Srinagar, renovated with the support from Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

On Thursday, Shah formally unveiled the statue and threw open the renovated Yatri Bhavan for travellers. The Mutt installed a 4-feet-tall Statue of Peace of Sri Ramanujacharya at the premises, symbolising his special connection with Jammu and Kashmir.

Surya contributed to the rebuilding of the Yatri Bhavan for pilgrims in Srinagar. The Yatri Bhavan was in a dilapidated condition, almost reduced to a shed with no proper infrastructure for accommodating any guests.

“Today is a historic moment for Bharat as a civilization,” Surya said. “Kashmir is a crowning jewel of our civilization and traditions. As a Bengalurean from the southern part of India, I have always wanted to do my bit to further the civilisational cause in Kashmir,” he said.

“It was only after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that we could get this opportunity to contribute to the betterment of Sanathan Dharma in Kashmir,” he said.

“The renovated Yatri Bhavan can accommodate a large number of pilgrims travelling to Kashmir from across the country. I am grateful to the Home Minister for unveiling the Statue of Peace of Ramanujacharya and also inaugurating the Yatri Bhavan,” he stated.

Sri Ramanujacharya visited Kashmir in the 11th Century to get an important manuscript called Bodhayana Vritti, a treatise on the Brahma Sutras. The Bodhayana Vritti had the reputation of being the most authoritative explanation of the Brahma Sutras.

His disciple Kuresha accompanied him and committed the entire text to memory as local scholars did not permit Ramanujacharya to carry the manuscript out of Kashmir. After returning to Srirangam, Ramanujacharya dictated the Sri Bhashyam, the commentary on Brahma Sutra and the Acharya’s most notable work, to Kuresha, who wrote it down. Ramanujacharya again returned to Kashmir after 2 years to dedicate Sri Bhasyam to the region.

The function was presided over by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the current and 41st Pontiff of Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Mutt, Sri Sri Yadugiri Yathiraja Narayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamiji, and Minister of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, Dr Ashwath Narayan.