Amit Shah’s Karnataka visit to play significant role in Assembly polls: CM Bommai

Hubballi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka is giving impetus to BJP’s poll preparedness in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister stated that Shah will be touring across the state. “He plays an important role whenever there is an election. Earlier, he had visited Mandya in south Karnataka and is now in Kalyan Karnataka region.

The Home Minister arrived in the city on Friday night. During his one-day visit, he will participate in various programmes, including a mega roadshow and public rallies in Dharwad and Belagavi cities.

Kittur Karnataka region is the BJP party’s strong base. Amit Shah will visit the Hyderabad-Karnataka region next month to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various central government projects in the region, Chief Minister Bommai stated.

“The party wants to utilise this opportunity of senior national leaders visiting the state to its benefit. We will use their influence for the good of the state,” he said.

On a question of whether the state unit of BJP is facing internal strife, CM Bommai said, “There is no dissidence in the BJP. Not a word of dissidence is being spoken by any of the leaders regarding the party.”

Party’s growth is most important and everyone should strive towards it. The party has to grow in all regions of the state. He maintained that Congress leaders are fearing BJP and issuing statements.

Notably, Home Minister Shah will inaugurate the indoor stadium of BVB Engineering college of Karnataka Lingayat Society (KLE). Later, he will also take part in Amrit Mahotsav organised on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of KLE.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Dharwad.

Besides taking part in the ‘Vijaya Sankalp Yatra’ in Kundagol, he will also offer worship in the 300-year-old ancient Shambhuling temple there. He will pay a visit to Basavanna Math as well.

The party has organized a mega road show for one-and-a-half kilometres. He will address a massive public rally in M.K. Hubballi of the Kittur Assembly constituency and deliver a speech. He will interact with senior members of Sangh Parivar and hold three meetings with party leaders to strategise for the BJP party in the region.

