Ammembala and Cordel win Flower Arrangement Competition Organized by DCCW

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women organized various competitions for the members of various deaneries at Kapikad, Bejai here on April 16.

The competitions began with an invocation. President of DCCW Gretta Pinto welcomed the gathering and said, “Today we had the finals of various competitions like flower arrangement, inserting the pen in the bottle, passing the parcel, making longest Aboli (Crossandra Infundibuliformis) garland, Highest names of things used in the Kitchen. Today, April 16, five teams participated in the finals of the flower arrangement and 16 participants in the other four categories to the final competition”.

Gretta Pinto further said, “We conduct competitions for women to bring out their hidden talents. Last year we had the Cooking competition “Cooking without Fire” which was a grand success and a variety of food was prepared by our members. I would like to thank the past president Terry Pais for providing the venue for the competitions. Today’s programme went on well and I am sure that through this programme our bond will be strengthened. I wish all the participants the very best”.

Naomi Moras and Asumpta D’Souza were the judges for the flower arrangement competition.

Speaking on the occasion Naomi Moras congratulated all the winners and said, “Such competitions will bring out the hidden talents in women. We, women, rarely get such opportunities to exhibit our talents. I congratulate all the winners and also the DCCW for organizing various competitions for women which will increase their confidence to go out and take part in various competitions. I wish all the participants the very best”.

Asumpta D’Souza also congratulated all the winners and said, “Winning and losing is part of every competition. All the participants have done their best and we have picked the best one. I also thank the organizers for giving me the opportunity to judge the competitions.”

President Gretta Pinto announced the winners of various competitions. Prizes will be distributed to the winners on April 22 during the Annual programme.

Winners of Flower Arrangement:

1. Helen Roche – Ammembala

2. Suman Pais – Cordel

Highest names of things used in the Kitchen:

1. Celestine Saldanha – Neermarga

2. Lydwin Miranda – Gantalkatte

Longest Aboli (Crossandra Infundibuliformis) garland:

1. Zeeta Saldanha – Neermarga

2. Asha Rodrigues – Mukka

Pen in the Bottle:

1. Cynthia D’Souza -Vamanjoor

2. Hilda D’Souza – Fajir

Passing the parcel – Florine Coelho – Suratkal

