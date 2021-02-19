Spread the love



















Ammi GSB’s, Amgele Devu Sri Venkataramanu! GSB Community Gearing Up for 200th Kodial Teru

Ammi GSB’s, Amgele Devu Sri Venkataramanu! Gowd Saraswat Brahmins(GSB) Community Gearing Up for 200th Kodial Teru 2021, and the BIG celebration is tonight during the Shri Brahmarathosava (Chariot pulling) taking place around midnight and winding up during the wee hours of 3 am

Mangaluru : Kodial Theru or Mangaluru Rathotsava (Mangalore Car Festival) is one of the major festivals of the Gowd Saraswat Brahmins (GSB) community, which celebrates the car festival of the Sri Venkatramana Temple, car street, Mangaluru. The Sri Venkataramana temple holds a 5 day car festival in the month of February every year. This year it is organised from the 15th till 27th of February 2021. It will be a grand programme inclusive of religious programmes/ chariot pulling by devotees/ distribution of Prasad and food to community members (Gowd Saraswat Brahmins). The event will be attended by thousands of devotees of all age groups. Shri Brahmarathosava (Chariot pulling) will continue past midnight with the people enjoying themselves along with family and friends.

Team Mangalorean was at the Car Street this morning, and saw the chariot getting decorated with tiny flags, flowers and lights, and later in the evening there will be Priests and their chants. There will be the floating mass of people in high reverence, older generation with folded hands; Complete spirits of Lord Venkataramana; the gongs, cymbals, drums, conch, the lamps, flowers of variety; Aroma of authentic temple prasad food; Folks in their ostentatious finery; The visitors with their cameras; Such divinity in a ironical melody of a cacophony crowd and this is what the people will be witnessing the Kodial Teru 2021 tonight, 19 February 2021, starting from 7 pm onwards until the wee hours of 3 am.

“Car festival is that time of the year when Amchegeli ladies wait to showcase the best of their finest yellow ornaments, ” said Geetha Pai, a resident of Car street. “How heavy are our ears, wrist and neck is how pretty we want to be. Fortunately the February weather cooperates with us as we drape ourselves in our 5 foot best silk saris and huff and puff in front of the mirror till we can faint. The men dressed in their best will be found walking around in the car street showcasing their fully charged battery performance” she added..

The Man Who Can Serve a Crowd of 25K! Head Cook Ganapathi Kamath (left) seen with one of his assistant cook, Gopinath

Kodial Teru is an absolute feast time for the sense organs. The genuine perfume of the jasmine flowers the women wear, can outdo the axe deodorant commercial made for men. The entire car street will fill up your nostril till your lungs with the exotic smell of chats, the sugar cane juice, the green mango pachadi (authentic Mangalore salad), the churmuri and much more. The food stalls are the main attraction in the evening hours. Small vendors calling out to buy those lovely coloured balloons or colourful plastic toys make big dashing camouflage of a street. Chants, hymns and bhajans played in the stereophonic background makes the air more spiritual.

The evening food in temple premises called Samradhana Jevan (Samradhana Food – Is the konkani term for the meal offered as Prasad) is where you get your statistics. Even though there will be long queues, trust me, we South Indians take pride in our finger licking etiquette, be it sambar or the sweet dishes, and will be ready to wait in the queue to get our manah! Eating with hands is integral to good eating. It heightens connection of sensory to food and has been scientifically proven too. And for tonight’s Samradhana Jevan, Ganapathi Kamath and his 50 plus assistant cooks are all getting ready to feed nearly 25 thousand devotees who will throng the festival. Speaking to Team Mangalorean Ganapathi Kamath said, “I have been at the helm of this cooking task for the last 25 years, and this year too we will do our best to feed the devotees to their satisfaction. Tonight’s menu comprises Kumbalakai Kadle Ghasi, Dhali Tove, Rice, Rasam/sambar, Upkari, payasam and ladoo. Come enjoy the food and go home happy, is our policy”.

Well, to know about the serious affair of this festival, on the first day the religious rituals marks a start with Morning Prarthana, which was on 15 February at 9 am.. The priests get busy with formalities and the people lend their hands in all possible arrangements. A flag is hoisted at the “Dhwajarohana, Mahabali” marking the beginning of the festival on that day. The next two morning proceedings conclude with the Utsav deity being worshiped in the palanquin. A series of Arti accompanied by vedic recitals, bhajan and Bhojan form the important part. With the deity in the small chariot, a graceful procession is taken round the surrounding areas.

“Brahmarathotsav” the big car is completely set for the fifth day, and that is today. Lord Venkatesha will be decorated with jewels and fresh flowers, worshiped in the golden palanquin and later on moved on to the giant car which is rolled round by thousands of people shouting chants and praises of their beloved Lord. A scene much worth pausing and replaying if one could. Today evening at 4 pm will be Mahabali (Swarna Pallanki Savari), followed by Ratha pooja and then from 7 pm onwards is dinner time, “Samaradhana”. From 11.30pm until 3 am next day, it is a celebration of shri Brahmarathotsava, along with Vasantha Pooja, and Prasadha distribution.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, M Sridhar Prabhu, the Temple manager said, “The annual car festival celebrations (Kodial Teru) of our temple is held in the presence and guidance of His Holiness Srimad Samyamindra Theertha Swamiji of Kashimath Samsthan, during the festival period which commenced from 15 February and ends on 27 February as per the detailed programme. On all these festival days, there will be yajnas, utsavas, vasantha pooja, samaradhana etc. Swamiji will be arriving today evening from Ambalameedu Kerala camp, and on all these days will be poojas and Bhiksha seva in Math. Indeed it is a pleasure of the temple committee to invite all the devotees and their family and friends to participate in the festival and be blessed by Lord Sri Veera Venkatesha”

“Splash of colours”! Yes, the concluding day holds a unique bust of energy from people of all ages who gather in the temple square premises for the much awaited “Okkuli”. The Lord himself is first adorned with pink colour followed by a sea of people in spirits of the same holi of colours. People play with colours and water the entire morning. Most local schools are announced closed for the festival on this day. Last day of the festival is again concluded by the flag hoisting as indication. The week’s eat, pray, love and live marks an end.

For all those who are heading towards Car Street this evening, please stay away, unless you have a necessity. Police have made all the arrangements for smooth flow of traffic, under the supervision of ACP (Traffic) M Nataraj who was present at the temple vicinity this afternoon. The parking areas in surroundings suddenly will seem wider and bigger. Roads will heave sigh off the beeline traffic. And one accumulates nostalgic memories as they wistfully await the next February 2022. And it was indeed fun to be inside the Sri Venkataramana Temple clicking few pics, being the ONLY PORBU among hundreds of Amchegeles and Amchigelis GSB crowd, but I was treated equally by the temple members, and was even served a drink which was a combination of tender coconut and other ingredients, and a packet of prasadam.

For More Details Call :

Sri Venkataramana Temple at 0824-2423455, 0824-2427937, 0824-2423453

Website: www.sriveeravenkatesha.org; Email: svtemplemangalore@gmail.com