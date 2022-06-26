‘Amoris Laetitia Family’ Year concluded, but mission ‘to bear witness to family love’ continues: Msgr Maxim Noronha

Mangaluru: “The Year ‘Amoris Laetitia Family’ announced by Pope Francis from March 19, 2021, to June 26, 2022, has come to end. We are grateful to God for the gift of the Year dedicated to family. It has helped us to explore the ‘joy and beauty of familial love’. It has shown us the importance of community ties between families. The spiritual, pastoral, and cultural initiatives planned in the Year ‘Amoris Laetitia Family,’ remain closed. However, the mission to bear witness to family love continues,” said Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General, Diocese of Mangalore during the thanksgiving Eucharist celebrated on the occasion of the closing of Amoris Leatitia Family Year held on June 25, 2022, at Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre, Mangalore.

The diocesan level concluding ceremony was organised by Rev. Fr Anil Alfred D’Souza, Director, Family Life Service Centre, Mangalore and Secretary, Commission for Family. The programme was held on a day prior to the official conclusion of the Year ‘Amoris Laetitia Family’ by Pope Francis which coincided with the conclusion of the tenth World Meeting of Families on June 26, 2022, in Rome.

Very Rev. Joseph Martis, Parish Priest, Derebail and Diocesan Coordinator for Pastoral Commissions, Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, Director, Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Institute, Mangalore, Rev. Fr Arun D’Souza, Director, Shanthi Kiran Counselling Centre, Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto, Administrator, St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, Dr Caroline D’Souza, Dr Caroline D’Souza, Neuro-Psychiatrist, Family Apostolate and the representatives of the Family Commission from the parishes were present for the programme.

On this occasion, Rev. Fr Santhosh Rodrigues and Dr Caroline D’Souza spoke on the theme, “Family Love: A Call and Way to Holiness”, followed by interaction and evaluation. Rev. Fr Naveen Pinto moderated the session.

Rev. Fr Anil Alfred D’Souza thanked all the members of Family Apostolate for their selfless services in the diocese. On a special note, Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director, Canara Communication Centre and Secretary of Commission for Social Communication, Diocese of Mangalore was felicitated for keeping the ‘Year Amoris

Leatitia Family,’ alive and active in the diocese through publishing daily posters, that carried monthly intention for the family with a quote from Amoris Leatitia-Apostolic Exhortation on the joy and beauty of familial love, the Bible and saints. His association with the Commission for Family in organising spiritual, pastoral, and cultural initiatives planned for the Year was gratefully acknowledged.

A short video, recapping the entire year’s programmes and initiatives was presented and published on this occasion.

Report and Pics: CCC, Mangalore