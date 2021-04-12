Spread the love



















Amrita Puri on her dog Nimboo: He is my son!



Mumbai: When Amrita Puri is not shooting, she is often found spending time with her pet dog Nimboo. The actress, who adopted the pet a couple of years ago, said having a dog is like having a child.

“I adopted Nimboo in November 2019. I’ve always had dogs but this time I wanted to adopt an Indie dog. He is the light of my life. I feel like I survived lockdown because of him. He is my son! When I’m away shooting, I can’t tell you how much I miss his face. Dogs make the world a better place. He fills my lives with laughter and joy. He’s such a little clown. Never have I loved anything more in my life so far, apart from my parents,” Amrita told IANS.

The actress is currently busy shooting for the third season of “Four More Shots Please!”. She is happy to be back on the set of the show after the pandemic.

“It’s been a long wait. We were supposed to start shooting last summer but Covid-19 threw the whole world’s plans out of the window. It was amazing to meet the ‘Four More Shots Please’ family again. We have been working together since 2017, so there is a superb comfort level and rapport with the cast and producers,” she said.

“The only thing that changes with every season is the director, and that makes it all the more fun — to see how different directors interpret the characters and how they like to approach your scenes,” she added.