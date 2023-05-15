Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

Actress Amrita Rao, who has starred in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Ishq Vishk’, ‘Jolly LLB’ and ‘Thakeray’ along with her husband RJ Anmol, shared a shocking detail about their wedding.



On the “anniversary special” episode of Couple Of Things’ – Yehi Woh Jagah Hai, the duo took their fans on a nostalgic journey from Mumbai all the way to Pune city, where they had secretly tied the knot at a famous Iskcon Temple in Katraj, nine years ago.

The couple disclosed that they spent only Rs 1,50,000 on their wedding, which included their wedding outfits, venue, travel cost and other expenses.

The ‘Vivaah’ actress particularly insisted that she and Anmol did not want to wear designer clothes for their special occasion and rather settled for very traditional & elegant ensembles costing only Rs 3,000 each. The wedding venue was arranged at a cost of just Rs 11,000.

Amrita Rao shared, “We always believed that weddings should be about love, not about showing off wealth and ostentation. We wanted our wedding to be a beautiful, intimate affair with just our immediate families & close friends, and we’re glad we were able to achieve that without spending a fortune.”

RJ Anmol added, “Our wedding was a reflection of our personalities, and we wanted to keep it humble. We would be happy if this inspires people to opt for budget-friendly weddings too.”

