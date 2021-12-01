AMU student lands in controversy for praising PM Modi

Aligarh (UP): The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has landed in social media controversy after one of its students alleged that he was being denied a PhD degree for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the media.

Seeking the Prime Minister’s urgent intervention, AMU student Danish Rahim said, “AMU asked me to return degree in linguistic and to get one in Language in Advertising and Marketing (LAM) course instead. It is happening to me because I praised Modi.”

He claimed that he was reprimanded by the Chairman of the Department of Linguistics for praising Modi while giving a byte on a news channel. Rahim said that he was asked to refrain from doing such things that were against the University culture.

He further added, “A notice had been issued to me to deposit my PhD degree back to AMU. Since I took 5 years of hard work to get this reputed degree, how can I return my degree? If AMU cancels my PhD degree, my whole career will be at stake.”

AMU spokesperson Shafey Kidway, however, denied the claims of prejudice by the student.

“The allegations are totally baseless. He did his MA and PhD in LAMM (Language of Advertising & Marketing) course of the Department of Linguistics, which also offers a PhD degree in Linguistics. Since he did his MA in LAM, he should get PhD degree in LAM,” the spokesman said.

He further added that the administrative decision was not influenced by politics. “By mistake, he was given PhD degree in Linguistics. The mistake will be rectified. This incident has nothing to do with politics,” Shafey Kidway said.

The Aligarh Muslim University had asked Danish Rahim to return the ‘incorrect degree’ for replacement within 7 days of the issuance of the letter.

“The whole matter was examined and put up before the Vice-Chancellor who has ordered that you deposit the incorrect PhD degree already issued to you in Linguistics so that the correct PhD degree in LAMM be issued to you,” the varsity said.