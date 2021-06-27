Spread the love



















Amy Poehler enjoyed her surprise visit to ‘tired’ sex club

Los Angeles: Actress and funnywoman Amy Poehler revealed that she once accidentally visited a tired sex club but found it was her kind of scene.

The actress started her career with the Second City improvisational comedy troupe in Chicago, when the cast members were once on tour in Texas, they “stumbled” on an unusual night spot, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I love Texas, I love Texans, because they tell it like it is and they like to party and they like to have a good time. We just stumbled across a weird place one night, and when I say stumbled, I have no memory of how we got therea or who told us about it,” Poehler shared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The actress said that the club was “tired”.

“It was an S&M (sadism and masochism) club but everyone was a little tired. So there was a really nice like, older lady, smoking a cigarette, kind of very lazily hitting some guy with a whip,” he added.

After she got over the initial shock of finding herself at a raunchy venue, the actress felt that the place wasn’t so bad.

She quipped: “It was my kind of scene. Everybody looked like they had had a long day but they were so nicea.”

The actress’s latest movie is a comedy drama called “Moxie”.

Like this: Like Loading...