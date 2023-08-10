An Act of Human Beasts! 10 Dogs Found Dead due to Poisoning in Puttur

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, 10 dogs were found dead and dumped in a gunny bag, with their legs tied at Bannur in Puttur recently. Social worker Rajesh Bannur said that the incident came to light on Monday, and he suspected that the dogs may have been killed, about two days prior to the incident being reported. In addition, two more dogs were found dead near bushes. It is suspected that the dogs may have been poisoned.

Photo for Illustration Only

It is learnt that two pet dogs are also missing from the vicinity. A complaint in this regard was filed on Tuesday, at the Puttur town police station. Meanwhile, he said that the issue was brought to the notice of the Puttur assistant commissioner and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner. Rajesh said that about a month ago, six dogs lost their lives after they consumed food that was laced with glass shards in Bappalige.

Expressing his frustration, he said, “I am appalled by the callousness displayed by people towards dogs. Not long ago, we saw a man pouring hot water on a stray dog. When confronted, he claimed that it was cold water. Despite our efforts to locate the injured dog and provide treatment, we were unable to find it,” he added.