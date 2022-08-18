An Association by Catholics, For Catholics! Mluru Catenian Association Celebrated 5th Anniversary

An Association by Catholics, For Catholics! MANGALORE CATENIAN ASSOCIATION CIRCLE NO 375 formed in February 2017 Celebrated 5th Anniversary, with a concelebrated mass by Fr J B Saldanha-Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church-Bejai & PRO of Mangalore Catholic Dioceses along with Fr Anush D’Cunha SJ-Director of Loyola Prenovitiate, Mangaluru.



Mangaluru: The CATENIAN ASSOCIATION is a network of Catholic men who meet regularly to enjoy each other’s company and to help and support each other throughout the world. It was founded in Manchester in 1908, through the initiative of Bishop Louis Charles Casartelli, Bishop of Salford, to encourage Catholic professional and business men to associate for mutual self-help, and to develop social and family bonds. Catenians can now be found in many countries and today are active throughout the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Malta, India, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Nazareth.

The Catenian Association is a Roman Catholic lay society with around 8,000 members (known as “brothers”) in a number of English-speaking countries. Catenian men and their families meet socially to help develop their faith and build lasting friendships.

The Catenian Association has its headquarters in Coventry, in the centre of England, and is administered by three National Councils: Great Britain (also including Ireland for administrative purposes), Australia, and an International Council representing Malta, India, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Bangladesh and the Holy Land. Each local Circle bears a name and number, the name being geographical, and the numbers being sequential in order of foundation. Each Circle is led by a President, assisted by Circle officers.The previous President has the title “Immediate Past President” and holds a special status as such. Each Circle also has a “Provincial Councillor” as official representative to the Province.

Catenian life is based on friendship, which is developed through monthly meetings and a varied social programme. Membership offers friendship and support to Catholic men (culturally Catholic, contemplative or more orthodox in outlook) at all stages of their lives, whether married or single. The monthly meeting is intended to provide a time for relaxed enjoyment and a light-hearted environment in which friendships flourish. Although a Catholic lay society, it has no political, ecumenical or theological objectives as an association, but is more an association of “Brothers” (as members are termed).

Brothers try to help one another, and their families, as much as they can. Whatever difficulties arise in life, there will be members and their wives committed to help. If a member suffers financial difficulties, a Benevolent Fund can provide assistance. Local Circles arrange activities both for their members and their families. Meals together, picnics, visits to the theatre and sporting events are all popular.[citation needed]

The regalia worn by members is simple. Badges of office are worn by Circle Presidents and officers around the neck, suspended from collars of gold and white ribbon. There are equivalent badges for Provincial officers and national officers. Breast jewels are optionally worn by members on formal occasions, suspended from coloured ribbons, on the breast of the jacket, to indicate membership, long service, and past participation in conferences and structures of the organisation. Regalia sashes are also worn.

The Catenian Association of Mangalore Circle No 375 took birth in Mangaluru on 23 February 2017, graced by the international grand president, David Rowley. It was inaugurated in a very impressive ceremony held at Bejai Church hall, and Gilbert D’Souza was installed as the FIRST president of Mangalore Catenian Association,and Elias Sanctis as vice president, Anil Vas as secretary and Marcel Monteiro as treasurer, Pramod Pinto as membership extension officer, Roger Pinto as chamberlain extension officer, Alston D’Cunha as marshal extension officer, Felix Pinto as registrar extension officer.

Soon after, all members were called by name and inducted as members of Catenian. The programme was preceded by offering a concelebrated Holy Mass by Fr Wilson D’Souza, parish priest of St Francis Xavier ChurchBejai, Mangaluru. The UK delegation who attended the inauguration consisted of David Brinkley international secretary; John Rayer international past president, and Peter Purdue coordinator, with their family. A special delegation from Goa consisting of 23 people also attended the inauguration.

The current President of the Catenian Association is Lancy Menezes; Peter D’souza as Secretary and Conrad Nazareth as Treasurer. To mark the 5th Anniversary of Catenian Association of Mangaluru, a mass was held at St Aloysius College Chapel, Mangaluru, con-celebrated by Fr J B Saldanha-Parish Priest of St Francis Xavier Church-Bejai & PRO of Mangalore Catholic Diocese, along with Fr Anush D’Cunha SJ-Director of Loyola Prenovitiate, Mangaluru.

In his homily Fr J B Saldanha urged the Catholics to take very seriously the words of our Lord in Matthew 25,”For I was hungry, and you gave me to eat: I was thirsty, and you gave me to drink: I was a stranger, and you took me in”, and for that matter the members of our local Catenian Association are doing a yeomen service to the society. Love the Lord your God with all your soul, heart, mind, and strength; and love your neighbor as yourself. This is the greatest commandment. I am happy you all are doing a good job in unity in order to follow the principles of the Catenian Association”. Following the mass, a formal celebration was held, during which a few members were felicitated.

