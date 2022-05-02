An Evening Remembering ‘Konkan Kogul’ Late Wilfy Rebimbus with Heart Touching Play ‘SOLGHI’

An Evening Remembering ‘Konkan Kogul’ Late Wilfy Rebimbus with Thought-Provoking & Heart Touching Stage Play ‘SOLGHI’ ( Indulgence) hosted by ASTITVA- Mangaluru in association with St Aloysius College Ranga Adiyayana Kendra-Department of Kannada on Sunday, 1 May 2022

Mangaluru: It was a fabulous Sunday, 1 May 2022 evening, where the LCRI Stage of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was all ready to host a programme to remember “KONKAN KOGUL” Late Wilfy Remimbus who had touched the hearts of millions of his fans through his Konkani songs. His talent was uncomparable; his legacy is unparalleled. Rebimbus was undoubtedly an epoch-maker. And this event was truly a tribute to pay respect to this icon of Konkani music, which was part of the “May Flower Art Fest”- a 3 Days, 3 Languages and 3 Unique Programmes, consisting of Music, Drama, Film and many more, started on 29 April 2022.

Wilfy Rebimbus’ music has inspired the human psyche, as he wanted to reform society through music. He had great concern for the nation, and we could term him a true patriot. Even though Wilfy is dead; he is alive in the hearts of thousands of people through his compositions, and the large audience which showed at the programme “ವಿಲ್ಫಿಯಾಬಾಚ್ಯಾ ಮಾನಾಕ್ ಏಕ್ ಸಾಂಜ್”proved his popularity even after his death in March 2010. The programme was truly a tribute to the late Wilfy Rebimbus as the troupe kept the audience glued to their seats with songs and a thought-provoking and Heart-Touching stage play “SOLGHI’ meaning ‘INDULGENCE’.

It should be noted that Wilfy had the uncanny knack of bringing real life into his music with beautiful compositions. Enthralling and scintillating dances by the dance troupe entertained the audience with their dancing style and movement of body. The evening was a hit not only because of the efforts put in by Astitva-Mangaluru along with St Aloysius College Ranga Adiyayana Kendra-Department of Kannada members but because of the house-packed crowd who cheered, hooted and enjoyed till the end of the show. This event could be noted as a landmark in the history of Konkani programme on the St Aloysius College stage. As said by Saint Mother Teresa, “It is not the magnitude of our actions but the amount of love that is put into them that matters.”- and this stage performance of Dance, Music and Drama proved it, 100 %!

No doubt Wilfy is a true patriot. Wilfy is not dead; he is alive in the hearts of thousands of people through his compositions. His journey is continuous which did not stop due to his death. He has left behind a tradition and his golden foot prints, and is popularly nicknamed as the “Konkan Kogul” meaning cuckoo (songbird) of the Konkan, given by the Bishop of Mangalore at that time, the Late Basil D’Souza on 26 September 1971. To know a little bit more of Wilfy Remimbus- He was a talented singer right since his student days, as was evident from the numerous prizes he had won in various singing events. He had started composing Konkani songs at the age of 14 and authored his first drama Poix Rancho Sonvsar (The World of Money) when he was 15 and staged it through the St. Joseph’s Natak Sangh.

Wilfy had founded the musical group called United Youngsters Music Party in 1959 when he was just 17. It is now known as the United Youngsters Cultural Association. Apart from singing, Wilfy was also a good athlete and also a Kabaddi player during his school days. He was credited for taking modern Konkani music to new heights with his unique compositions and singing style. He wrote songs for numerous occasions and situations. In a career spanning about four decades, Wilfy wrote thousands of songs and staged over 250 Wilfy Nites. He released some forty albums, six devotional albums and at least one instrumental album. His poetry works comprise Vinchnar Podam (nine volumes), Kogull Gaita (two volumes), and audio cassettes and albums (47 in all). He was credited with having written 2500 songs, produced 33 audio cassettes, and six volumes of devotional songs, besides composing music and songs for Konkani movies, as of 2002. He wrote nine plays, some of which were broadcast over All India Radio’s Mangalore station.

On 13 June 2010, Bishop Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza conferred the title Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice awarded by Pope Benedict XVI on Konkan Kogul Wilfy Rebimbus posthumously during the Mass held at the prominent Milagres Church, Mangaluru.. The special honour has been given to Wilfy for his love towards Church and his extraordinary musical contributions to the Konkani community worldwide. The bishop handed over the title to Wilfy’s wife, Ms Meena Rebimbus, since Wilfy had died of complications from lung cancer on 9 March 2010. He is survived by his wife Meena, daughter Veena, son-in-law Arthur, son Vishwas, daughter-in-law Charlene, and grandchildren Arvin and Anna, who were present to grace the programme on Sunday.

The programme began with a group song paying rich tribute to Late Wilfy Rebimbus by the Music Troupe of St. Aloysius College lead by Reuban Machado; followed by a unique dance performance, and then special solo performance by Jason Lobo. Then it was time for the much-awaited act “SOLGHI”, brilliantly and superbly acted by the group consisting of Christy Neenasam, Clanwin Fernandez, Christy, Zeena Braggs, and Jackson D’Cunha. The Writer of the play was Rev Fr Alwyn Serrao, while Design and Direction was by Christy Neenasam. Lights Design by Lester Menezes; Music by Anstin Machado; andTechnical Support by Sandeep Tellis, Christon Fernandez, Samuel Mathias, Claren Serrao, Donna Dsouza, and Rohan Adkabare,

Regarding the play “Solghi”, writer Fr Alwyn Serrao said “Solghi” is a thought provoking and heart touching Play which revolves around the areas of love, life and death. The Professor and his student who share an unbreakable bond during college days, figure out a new way to rediscover their bond on the death bed”. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the Principal of St Aloysius College had high praise for the troupe and welcomed them to stage many more such emotional plays. A Glow Art portrait done by Miss Ashratha Rai, a Final Year BCA student at St Aloysius College on stage was presented to Ms Meena Remibus and family on the occasion. At the end of the play, a few members from the audience gave thumbs up and expressed their feelings and complimented the team and Fr Alwyn Serrao for putting up a marvellous, Thought-Provoking and Heart-Touching play. BRAVO, Christy and your team!