An Event For Women, Of Women & By Women! ‘Femme Fete 2.0’ to Mark Int’l Women’s Day

An Event For Women, Of Women & By Women! ‘Femme Fete 2.0’- a Women’s Day Out to Mark International Women’s Day, to be held from 6 March (Saturday) till 8 March (Monday) at Big Buddha Garden Cafe, Yeyyadi, Mangaluru. For direction & more details call : Ms Shilpa Kaushik- 7795010101; Ms Shalmali Ghate- 9632446184; Ms Laxmi Shenoy- 9986967371; and Ms Aisha- 9632032622

Mangaluru: This year, the theme for International Women’s Day (8 March), “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world,” celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and highlights the gaps that remain. Women’s full and effective participation and leadership in all areas of life drives progress for everyone. Yet, women are still underrepresented in public life and decision-making. Women have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19, as front-line and health sector workers, as scientists, doctors and caregivers.

When women lead, we see positive results. Some of the most efficient and exemplary responses to the COVID-19 pandemic were led by women. And women, especially young women, are at the forefront of diverse and inclusive movements online and on the streets for social justice, climate change and equality in all parts of the world. This is why, this year’s International Women’s Day is a rallying cry for Generation Equality, to act for an equal future for all. And locally here to mark International Women’s Day , this coastal city known for its resourceful women is again hosting the ‘Femme Fete’ 2021 after it received a rousing reception in 2020.

Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Laxmi Shenoy, one of the organizing members said, “This outstanding event, for women, of women, and by women, is organized to commemorate the International Women’s Day. The three-day event will begin on the 6th of March (Saturday) and end on 8th of March (Monday). The event will be held at the Big Buddha Garden Cafe in Yeyyadi and will showcase many talented women along with their works. This event recognises the women with extraordinary spirit in their chosen fields including entrepreneurship, business, event management, poetry, yoga, scholarly talks and activities in the social milieu, and presents them in their flying colours to the people of Mangaluru city”.

Also speaking, Ms Shilpa Kaushik, also an organizing member said, “The first two days of the event will witness products sold by women owned enterprises in tastefully designed kiosks, often not found in markets around town. The products exhibited in the Femme Fete will range from food, fabrics, bakery items, handmade articles, bags, artificial jewellery items from women managed small scale industries and many other products in lifestyle, hobbies, gardening and kitchen management”.

“In addition to the exhibition, workshops such as different ways of draping saree, self-defense, awareness around the use of menstrual cups, child abuse and such are organized throughout the first two days of the event. Third day will consist of a feminist movie screening followed by a discussion session. Esteemed organizations such as the Karnataka Bank, Hangyo Ice Creams, Chitki and the Den are the main sponsors of the event. We cordially invite all of you to attend the event and support local women entrepreneurs” said organizing member Ms Shalmali Ghate. Ms Aisha, who is also part of the organizing team was also present on the dais.

