An Interfaith Celebration! Catholic Family Shares the Joy of Christmas with Neighbors of Other Faith

An Interfaith Celebration! Catholic Family ( Harry and Mary Hilda Fernandes Family residing behind Bharath Beedies Company on Kadri Road, Mangaluru) Shares the Joy & Fun of Christmas with Neighbors of Other Faith



Mangaluru: Though Christmas is not a holiday usually associated with India, where the principal religions are Hinduism and Islam, the celebration of Christmas is very much a part of India’s diverse, multi-faith society. Christmas first came to India through British and other European colonialism and the accompanying missionaries, but Christmas observance has continued well beyond India’s independence and establishment as a secular state in 1947. Today, India’s twenty-five million Christians, who constitute five percent of India’s total population, have made Christmas very much their own, melding familiar Christmas traditions with local cultural practices and foodways. Public Christmas celebrations are also enjoyed by Indians of all faiths, reflecting India’s tolerant and multi-faith society.

The largest Indian Christian communities are located in Mumbai, Goa, and the state of Kerala, as well as Kolkata, which is known for its public Christmas celebrations. And in the Coastal part of Karnataka, Mangaluru known as the “Rome of the East” also has a large number of Catholic Faithful, with a bunch of Catholic Churches- and the Christmas celebration is enjoyed by everyone irrespective of religion, except for a small group of saffron activists whose only intention is to create hate and disharmony in the Community.

HENRY & MARY HILDA FERNANDES and FAMILY

December is one of the most anticipated months of the year. With joy and enthusiasm characteristic of this time, many people get ready to share family traditions, observe religious holidays, listen to good music, prepare meals, decorate their houses with lights and color, buy gifts or go on vacation. For others, however, it is a month of nostalgia remembering the past or missing the loved ones who are not at home at this time. Although the days seem to pass quickly with all the preparations creating anxiety or distress everywhere, it is important to remember that a happy attitude is essential for enjoying the season with peace and quietness. This is especially true for FERNANDES FAMILY, consisting of Henry and Ms Mary Hilda Fernandes, and their daughters- Ms Smitha (her husband-Roshan) and Ms Seema (her husband-Rohan); their son-in-laws; their grandchildren- Shawn, Reshon and Reniece, all who fully live this time with their families, friends and community by maintaining and sharing the Christmas traditions.

For the past few years the Fernandes Family has been celebrating the Joy and Fun of Christmas, with their neighbors , consisting of Hindus, Christians and other religions- and this family tradition still continues even now, except it was skipped during the pandemic year. The celebration consists of fun and frolic, games, singing, dancing, and a sumptuous home-made delicacies and to quench the thirst were cold-ones and cocktails/mocktails-Cheers! For the Fernandes Family celebrating Christmas has been a very important tradition, inviting neighbors of all faiths of all ages to their house. The memories of the Fernandes Family Christmas celebrations are full of children laughing, family members and neighbors singing and dancing, creating a lot of fun, delicious food and gifts for all. “Beautiful Moments,” as Ms Mary Hilda says.

Christmas preparation duties in the Fernades house have their well-defined owners. Henry is responsible for all the arrangements to suit the guests needs, while his wife, Mary turns herself in as an Executive Chef in meticulously preparing the traditional Mangalorean home-made delicacies, with the Dukra Mass and Sanna, a must, among other menu items. assembling the Village which gives a touch of the American home environment to his house, while Ms. Ojeda is responsible for the interior and exterior decorations. With her artistic hands, Henry and Mary make spectacular Christmas arrangements that create the ideal spirit of love that they broadcast in their smile, humor and fluent speech.

The Fernandes couple are always looking for ways to gather together with family and friends to share their traditions, knowing that it is not just about exterior Christmas decoration, but that it should come from the heart, as they explain: “Christmas is the most beautiful time of the year, a time that talks about love. A time when we stop to think of others, apologize for any mistakes and make peace with those we are upset with because this life is very short and we are passing through it fast. We should enjoy all moments to the fullest, irrespective of caste and religion. “ To set the mood for dancing, there were talented singers, namely Ronald D’souza, Clifford and Ms Jyothi, Roanald Lasrado and Deepak D’souza, and Star Attraction plucking the guitar chords was Henry’s grandson Reshon -who all joined to give a bunch of Konkani, Hindi and Baila numbers.

Henry, Mary and their children have consolidated their own traditions so harmoniously that it is easy to spread the light of joy, love and unity that characterizes them to the heart of those who know them. They work together as a family to create a beautiful and joyous Christmas celebration and they all enjoy getting involved. “We are pleased that all our friends can enjoy and share this with us. From children, youth to people our age, all expect this time of the year and we are happy to share our faith with them,” adds Henry

For this Fernandes family, Christmas is a time of hope and understanding among all regardless of age or cultural differences. Although their lives are busy, they take the time to promote “family love, faith and joy” , keeping and teaching its principles and beliefs as they see it as an important legacy for future generations.

Just to step inside Henry and Mary’s house is enough to feel their excitement and joy, and for them Christmas is the time of year where the main goal is to smile, fill the hearts of joy and enjoy sharing with others the life they have shared for years.

For the Fernandes Family, Christmas is not just an occasion for external appearances but an important time for family reunion, happiness and faith as Mary explains, “As Catholics we expect Christmas by observing Advent, and then we continue the celebration until the Epiphany, living each day from the hearts. We have a Christmas meal together, and we keep the formality of tradition, with the typical foods, gifts, and so on, but most of all, we try to do as one of my daughter says: the true joy of celebrating Christmas is being at home, and also sharing the love, and joy .”

We all need to take the example of the Fernandes Family, and come next Christmas, let it be filled with joy, happiness and good intentions for all the families, irrespective of religion- and CELEBRATE THE JOY OF CHRISTMAS LIKE THE FERNANDES FAMILY DOES!