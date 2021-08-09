An Overwhelming Response! About 500 DK Youth Turn Up to Apply for City Police Jobs

Spread the love



















An Overwhelming Response! About 500 Dakshina Kannada Youth (both Men & Women) among other from different districts Turn Up to Apply for City Police Jobs on Monday, 9 August 2021 after Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar had appealed to the youth of DK to join the Police Force through a video communication which was published in Print and electronic media, including Mangalorean.com

Mangaluru: If everything goes on well to the legal procedures of appointing youth to the post of Police Constables/PSI in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, we will be seeing our brand new COPS who are either Graduates, having done B Sc, B Com or B A or Post Graduates, having done M Sc, M Com, M BA, M CA etc, stationed at the Police Stations or on the City Streets managing the hectic city traffic. Probably in the near future we will also be meeting new police faces with surnames like D’Souza, Pinto, Shetty, Rai, Rao, Bhat, Poojary, Alva, Kamath, Shenoy, Hussain, Nawaz etc, rather than the present Kudla police personnel on the job.

Wow- it was a terrific and overwhelming response to see around 500 youth of Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, among others from different districts turn up to apply for the police jobs in the City. Even the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar was surprised and genuinely overwhelmed to see such a response, where not only youth who were still attending college either pursuing their PUC or Degree studies, there were quite a few who have done their M SC, MBA, M Com, M CA, MA etc, all gathered at the City Police parade grounds eagerly waiting to apply for the police jobs, and with full hopes in getting the job. There were also a few who were employed in IT firms, Financial institutions, Mega Corporate firms, and few practicing as CA, Advocate, Banker etc. The aspirants were predominately mixed- some short, some tall, some skinny, some hefty, some with good physique, some with poor physique, some smiling, some grumpy, some happy, some moody- but everyone had one goal in their mind- to get the POLICE JOB!

Many had decided to take up this civil job because of job security and also being a government job, where losing or getting laid off from the workplace will not happen, unless you are at fault. With the starting gross salary for a Police Constable at around Rs 32,000, including all perks/incentives and for Police Sub Inspector where the gross pay is around Rs 52, 000 plus, including all perks/incentives, you will not find a better job than this, during this pandemic crisis. And this is a very good initiative taken by police commissioner in trying to enroll more localites into the police force, so that there would be a good connection and rapport between the police and citizens of Mangaluru/DK.

Ever since N Shashi Kumar took charge as Mangaluru Police Commissioner he has taken various initiatives in the department like the Fitness Programme for the police, Covid Safety procedures for the benefit of the police, provided lunch & Dinner during pandemic/lockdown duty etc- and now adding to his credit is this one-month crash course for aspirants from DK/Mangaluru eager to join the police force. Since decades it has been noted by the Mangaluru department of police that youths from Dakshina Kannada rarely opt for a career in the police. It was also found that locals in Dakshina Kannada (DK) were not able to interact properly with personnel at the lower level in police stations here, as about 90% of them are from outside.The first person anyone meets at a police station is a constable. Locals face the issue of a language barrier.

According to data, in DK district police limits, only less percentage of the personnel are locals, and in Mangaluru city commissionerate, the number is abysmally low at 10%. Meanwhile, the Police department has been pinning their hopes on the substantial hike in the pay scale for Group-C police personnel to attract youths from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada to the police force. Hitherto, very few from the region came forward to take up the khaki job as they did not find it attractive because of low pay, long working hours, disparity, Gulf jobs etc. It is learnt that issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job.

Therefore, in an attempt to encourage people from Dakshina Kannada district to join the police force, the Mangaluru city police have launched a month-long workshop for aspirants, and the registration for the same started today, Monday, 9 August 2021, at the city police commissioner’s office. Addressing the aspirants Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said “Though the commissionerate was formed about a decade ago, yet, during the recruitment process, less than 10% of candidates were selected from the Dakshina Kannada district to the district or city police force. Hence, to encourage more people from the region to join the force, a 30-day crash course will be arranged for 100 aspirants. In-house experts have been selected as resource persons.The course will help aspirants prepare well during recruitment drives. The candidates are expected to produce a physical test certificate that they had cleared previously during police sub-inspector or police constable selection. “

He further said, “The police department will bear the expenses of the food, while St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has generously accepted our request to provide hostel facilities, classrooms and a library. Separate stay arrangements have been made for men and women aspirants. The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm every day. (8 am-1 pm; Lunch break and once again classes begin from 2 pm until 8 pm). The best part is that it is a FREE COURSE, and the first preference will be for the people from Dakshina Kannada district, and in case seats are vacant, people from other districts will be considered. During the 30-day course all aspirants have to compulsory stay in the hostel provided. Since we have nearly 500 applying for the police post, we will be conducting a simple entrance to select the 100 candidates for the course. This is an attempt to ensure that more locals are inducted into the police force”.

Team Mangalorean interacted with a bunch of aspirants who were eagerly waiting to get their names registered for the course, aspiring to become a Police Officer. Ms Shreya from Mangaluru,a IIIrd year BCA graduate at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and also active in sports, always wanted to be in the police force to serve the community, and work as a devoted and corrupt free police personnel. While getting a good job these days in a private firm or big corporate is hard, I will be happy with this government job, serving the people”. Ms Aline Dias, aged 24 from Madanthyar having completed her B Sc from SDM College Ujire, was all excited to take up the Police Job, since she always had an interest to serve in the police force.

Mrs Anitha D’souza and her daughter Elveera clarifying few doubts with Police Commissioner

Tilak Naik, aged 23, from Moodabidri having done his M Com at MPM College, wanted to take up a civil servant job, since it is hard to find a better job related to his education in the present crisis of pandemic. And being an athlete, with good physique, he is confident of getting selected for the course. Mrs Anitha D’souza, mother of Ms Elveera D’souza, aged 23 from Bendorewell in City, speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “My daughter having completed her M BA at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and then her B CA at Canara College, Mangaluru has been working at CA firm in the City. She was showing lots of interest in joining the police force since her young age, but we were a bit reluctant. She is a good sportsperson having won laurels in long jump, shot put etc, and having a good physique, she would be a right person for a police post, and having keen interest in that line of job. I have my full support and I hope she gets selected for the course, and fulfill her dreams of becoming a police woman”.

Senior Citizen Shekhar T from Mangaluru had come to apply for the course on behalf of her daughter Jennifer (presently in Chennai)

Senior citizen Shekhar T from Car Street, Mangaluru was also one among in the crowd assembled at the police ground, who had come on behalf of his daughter Jennifer, who after doing her M Com at a private college in Mangaluru is presently employed at a IT firm in Chennai- and since she couldn’t come down to Mangaluru, had asked her dad to take her documents and do the needful. She will be arriving in Mangaluru tomorrow, and having interest in this civil service post, she is aspiring to be a police personnel in order to serve and protect the society, and also be home close to her dad.

It is observed that the most of the police personnel, starting from constable to senior officials come from other districts, where these languages are not spoken. Due to this barrier, they fail to deliver their best in the line of duty. On the other side, locals cooperate with police only when they converse in their mother tongue. Concerned over the low representation of locals, the department has started conducting workshops to inspire and train the youths to join the force. In the backdrop of a volatile job market in the Middle East that has left many Indians jobless and the overall situation of the job market in the country not being rosy, the pay hike may make youngsters from coast to consider police jobs.

