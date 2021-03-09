Spread the love



















‘Analysis of Budget 2021’- a Talk by CA Nitin Shetty at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: On 9th March 2021, the Department of Economics of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru conducted a talk on “ANALYSIS OF BUDGET 2021” in L.F Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block. The talk was presented by Nitin J. Shetty C.A, founder partner of Nitin J Shetty & Co. Mangaluru. The talk concentrated on economic aspects of the central budget presented on 1st February 2021 and also highlights of the state budget presented on 8 March 2021. The speaker focused on digitization and privatization concepts as he was addressing the young gathering. He gave insights on capital expenditure of the government, privatization of the public sector, banking sector, tax policies, Atma Nirbhar Bharat and agriculture sector. He stressed the need for youth indulging in the digitization process.

Topics Covered by The speaker CA Nitin Shetty covered the topics keeping in mind the understanding of Economic Students, where he said, “When the economy is doing well the Private sector also does well, but when the economy is not doing well then the Government has to step in to fill the void of Consumption and Investment. In this direction, the Govt has done well in providing Rs 5.54 lakh crore for Infrastructure. All previous budgets talked about Disinvestment, this budget speaks about Privatization and Monetization of PSUs. Two PSUs and One Insurance company are being shortlisted for Privatization this year”.

“DFI- Development Financial Institutions to be set up. Earlier banks like IDBI, ICICI, HDFC were for Large Term Lending only. Down the line, they got into commercial banking. Commercial Banks cannot borrow short term (big amounts) and lend long term (big amounts). NBFID (National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development) will be formed. DFI will play this role with the Govt earmarking about Rs 20,000 Crore which will have a lending portfolio of Rs 5,00,000 crore in 5 years time”.

“ARC- Asset Reconstruction Companies. NPAs in banks is about Rs.4,00,000 crores, of which 90% is of Public Sector Banks. ARCs will take over the NPAs of banks and clean up their Balance Sheet. This will result in cash flow with banks for further lending. Seaweed Farming. The budget has provided Rs 3,000 crore to set up a Seaweed Farming Park in Tamil Nadu. Seaweed is used in the preparation of Cosmetics, fertilizers, human consumption etc. The global market of Seaweed is around 16 billion dollars. South Korea with a coastline of 2,400 km has a 39% share of this market, Indonesia has a share of 30% and India with a coastline of 8,100 km has a paltry share of 2.1 %. The fisheries department should educate/encourage the local fishermen to take up this vocation. Karnataka has a coastline of about 400 km. The state government in yesterday’s budget has provided some funds for seaweed farming”.

“Faceless Assessments in Income Tax which were up to the Commissioner Appeals level has been extended to ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) level. This is to avoid interaction between the Taxpayer and the Department. The Government is coming up with a National Language Translation Mission wherein anyone can speak in the language of his convenience and the person listening can hear it in the language he desires via automated translation. In course of time Judiciary could also go Virtual” added CA Nitin Shetty.

While concluding the talk the speaker gave worthy advice to the youth gathered regarding moral values and attitude which they need to include in their life. Following his speech, there was an interaction session, where a few students posed some queries and CA Nitin clarified their doubts. The students and faculty of Economics and Commerce attended the talk. It was a very interactive session and a good number of students raised relevant questions and the speaker addressed all those questions with valuable answers.

The programme was compered by Nagesh M- II MA Economics student. The program began with a prayer song rendered by the college choir team. Ms Maria Joseph of II MA Economics welcomed the gathering and Ms Tinku K also of II MA Economics introduced the resource person to the gathering. Melroy D’Souza of III B Sc proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Priya Shetty-HoD of MA Economics, and a few other MA Economics department faculties also graced the programme.

About CA NITIN J SHETTY:

CA Nitin Shetty had his early Schooling in Bhilai, State of Madhya Pradesh now Chhattisgarh, then did his High School studies at St. Aloysius, Mangaluru; B.Com in 1982 from St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Completed Chartered Accountancy in 1987, and presently is the Partner of the firm Nitin J. Shetty & Co., Mangaluru, an ISO 9001: 2015 firm, which is providing consultancy and audit services in the areas of Income Tax, International Taxation and Goods and Services Tax.

He was Chairman of the Mangalore Branch of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in 2005-06. During his tenure, the Mangaluru branch secured the BEST BRANCH AWARD in the country. Member Academic Council of St Agnes College Mangaluru; Advisory Board member Mahesh College Mangaluru; Member of Governing Council S.D.M College of Business Management, Mangaluru.

Was the treasurer of Dakshina Kannada Cricket Association; Visiting Faculty on Finance at various colleges in and around Mangaluru; Active Member of the Rotary Club, Mangalore Central. Active Member of TEAM MANGALORE Kite Fliers. His Hobbies are Playing Golf, Shuttle Badminton; Philately; Kite flying; Gardening.