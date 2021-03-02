Spread the love



















Anand Sharma objects to alliance with ISF in Bengal



New Delhi: One of the leaders of Congress’ dissenting group, Anand Sharma, on Monday objected to the Congress-Left alliance in West Bengal, saying that the core ideology cannot be compromised, adding that the Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations.

“Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC,” Sharma said.

“Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour,” he added.

The Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) are in talks with the Congress over seat sharing arrangements in poll-bound Bengal.

The Congress and the Left are in alliance with the ISF and want to make the Assembly polls a triangular contest, and not only between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The saffron party has placed itself as the main opposition in the state after winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls there in 2019.