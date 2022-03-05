Anbariv opt out of Lawrence’s ‘Durga’ citing choreography commitments

Chennai: National Award-winning stunt choreographer duo Anbariv, who were to make their debut as directors with actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film ‘Durga’, have opted out of the project, citing prior stunt choreography commitments.

In a post that they put out on Twitter, the stunt choreographers said, “Passion for direction was the first reason for us to dream about the film industry. Eventually, time made us stuntmen and today, stunt choreographers. We ended up loving this more as we work for many other directors’ dreams.

“Amidst this, Raghava Lawrence master was very kind to offer us to direct a film featuring him under his production and we happily accepted. We are forever indebted for his trust in us. But now, with a heavy heart, due to our prior stunt choreography commitments and schedules of those films, we are letting go of this wonderful opportunity.

“We thank you dear Raghava Lawrence master for understanding us and our best wishes for the film’s success. We are always a part of the film and we assure you our best for stunt choreography of the the film as the action directors, Lawrence master.”

Anbariv, short for Anbu and Arivu, two twins who began their careers as stuntmen, won the National Award for choreographing stunt sequences in the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.