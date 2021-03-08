Spread the love



















Andar Bahar Gambling! 14 Persons Arrested Involved in Two Matka Gambling Cases

Mangaluru: As per the communication received from DCP (Law & Order) Hariram Shankar, the police have arrested 14 persons involved in Matka gambling in two separate cases- of which 11 people were involved in Makta gambling in Sweven Stays Lodge at room number 319 in A B Towers on IMO road, near Indiana Hospital in the City on 6 March 2021.

The arrested are Akshay (34), resident of Nadumane Kudupu; Shashkumar (44), Tharethota; Asif (40), KC Nagara, Talapady; Ashok D’ Souza (48), Kallapu, Permannur; Kashinath (58), Silva Cross Road, Valencia; V Basheer (52) Classic Harmonium Road, Balikashram Road, Kankanady; Rajashekar, Thandoligudde, Jeppinamogaru; Anilkumar (52), Tharedoliya, Jeppinamogaru; Sudhakar Sanil (52), Jeppu Majila; Guruprasad (45), Balakrishna Compound, Ashok Nagar; and Suresh (50), Karmika colony, Shakthinagar;

Police seized Rs 38,000 cash, 11 mobile phones, plastic table and chairs. The total worth of seized items is Rs 1,29,000. In this regard, a case has been registered at Kankanady police station.

In yet another case of Matka gambling, police have arrested three accused from Kinnigoli market in Talipadi Village of Mulki police station limits. The accused arrested are Ganesh, Srinivas and Rajesh. Police have seized Rs 28,410 cash and three mobile phones. The total worth of seized items is 39,410. A case is registered in Mulki police station.