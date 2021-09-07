Spread the love



















Andhra BJP intensifies protest against curbs on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations



Amaravati: The festival of Ganesha Chaturthi is the latest flashpoint between the state government and opposition parties, particularly the BJP, in Andhra Pradesh.

On Monday, state endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas warned the BJP against rousing communal passions, while BJP state president Somu Veerraju accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government of discrimination against Hindus.

Trouble has been brewing ever since the state government decided to not allow public celebrations for the 21-day festival starting September. The state government is citing the Covid pandemic and central government guidelines for its decision.

Objecting to the state government’s move, the BJP has begun protests to press its demand for public festivities to be held. On Sunday, the party had organised a protest in Kurnool where Veerraju was detained before being released later.

On Monday, BJP cadres organised protests at all the district headquarters across the state.

Meaqnwhile, Srinivas has warned the BJP against provoking people and causing communal disharmony in the state. Responding to the minister, Veerraju accused the state government of pampering minorities and discriminating against Hindus.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has also questioned the restrictions on Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, saying that the state government didn’t have any problem in organising public functions on the occassion of Jagan Reddy’s father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s death anniversary on September 2.

