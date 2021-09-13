Spread the love



















Andhra CM for improving net connectivity to strengthen WFH in villages

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that synergy would be formed between skill development colleges and the work from home (WFH) concept, leading to better emploment opportunities with good salaries.

At a department review meeting on Monday, the Chief Minister said the state government will strengthen the work from home concept in villages by providing internet facility.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to prioritise on creating the infrastructure required for skill development and training in the state. He also ordered for work to begin on the high-end skills university envisaged at Visakhapatnam.

The state government is planning on setting up one college in each parliamentary constituency for skill development apart from one high-end skills university in Vishakapatnam.

The Chief Minister said that the skill development colleges should enhance the knowledge in topics such coding, software languages, robotics and IoT.

The government will also take up steps to set up one ITI college in each Assembly constituency and focus on basic facilities in private ITI colleges.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to tailor the ITIs to current requirements and upgrade the syllabus, and see if prestigious institutions like National Academy of Construction could tie up with every ITI across the state.

Like this: Like Loading...