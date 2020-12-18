Spread the love



















Andhra CM, Guv hail ISRO for successful PSLV C-50 launch



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan have hailed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists for successfully launching PSLV C-50 rocket on Thursday.

“Kudos to the team of scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of PSLV C-50 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota,” said Reddy.

He said the launch is another milestone and many more to go for ISRO, wishing success in all future endeavours.

Harichandan appreciated ISRO for successfully placing Indian communication satellite CM-O1 in geosynchronous transfer orbit.

“The second successful launch of the PSLV by ISRO scientists after Covid-19 lockdown period is an ample demonstration of their dedication and adds another feather to the cap of India’s robust space programme,” the Governor said.