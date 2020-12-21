Spread the love



















Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy turns 48, wishes pour in



Amaravati: As Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan turned 48 on Monday, greetings poured in from all quarters even as banners, posters and advertisements popped up across the state in to celebrate his birthday.

“My heartiest felicitations and warm greetings on your birthday Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Balaji shower their choicest blessings on you for your happiness, good health,” said Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

He advised him to lead Andhra Pradesh on the path of development and prosperity with his dynamic leadership.

Governor’s personal secretary B.C. Behera and his ADC S.V. Madhava Reddy met the chief minister and handed over a letter and a small plant on his behalf.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and opposition leader also greeted the chief minister.

“Birthday greetings to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy garu. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life,” said Naidu.

Likewise, many political leaders across the state advertised their birthday wishes in various dailies, featuring several full page advertisements blitz.

Several ministers, MLAs and senior officials personally met Reddy in the camp office and presented him with bouquets, where he cut a cake.

Across the state, several fans and supporters of the chief minister have celebrated his birthday and expressed affection towards him by tying large flexi posters.