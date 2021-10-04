Spread the love



















Andhra CM talks tough on drugs, crimes against women

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the government machinery to eliminate the drug menace from colleges and universities, of the state. Reviewing the law and order situation in the state, on Monday, the chief minister called for constant monitoring of the situation in educational institutions.

The officials have been asked to submit a monthly report along with action plan to curb the drug menace especially in educational institutions.

The Chief Minister told them to study the drug cases by mapping them to colleges, and to pay special attention to drug peddling, a state government media statement noted.

Referring to the major drug haul recently in Gujarat, which turned out to have an Andhra-link, the chief minister said, “the opposition leaders have been falsely propagating a drug deal which is not connected to the State. The opposition is acting irresponsibly and aiming to tarnish the image of the police department, government as well as the people. Despite the fact that the drugs scandal is not true, a few media houses and websites are promoting the fake news.” He told the officials to be vigilant about such things.

Reviewing the Disha Bill and Disha App, the chief Minister opined that it is not fair to keep it pending so long even after Assembly passing the Bill. He directed the officials to ensure that the Bill completes due process, and ensure that every woman downloads Disha App on her phone.

Officials informed the chief minister that so far, 74,13,562 persons have downloaded the Disha app. While 5,238 persons have sought assistance through the app, 684 FIRs were registered through the app in 2021. The police said that all the crime hotspots are being mapped and informed that all Disha Police Stations have received ISO certification.

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutham Sawang, finance secretary K. Satyanarayana, home secretary Kumar Vishwajeet, and senior government and police officials attended the meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...