Andhra CM to participate in Gopuja on Friday at Narsaraopeta



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in Gopuja (cow worship) at Narsaraopeta on Friday.

The event is being organised under the auspices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) where 108 cows will be worshipped.

Similarly, on the same day, Gopuja will be conducted in 950 temples across the state, under the guidance of the endowments commissioner.

Narsaraopeta MLA, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, from Guntur district said it is the fortune of Narsaraopeta people to host the Gopuja ceremonies.

The event will be held at 3.45 p.m. at Narsaraopeta’s district sports authority stadium, which will include ‘kamadhenu homam’.

Srinivas Reddy said the homam blesses people living in a radius of 150 km with health, wealth and happiness.

“Not only our region, we wish this programme blesses the entire state,” said the MLA.

TTD assistant executive officer Dharma Reddy said the Tirupati temple authority has made arrangements to hold Gopuja across 950 temples in the state.