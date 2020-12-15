Spread the love



















Andhra CM to visit Delhi on Tuesday, likely to meet Shah



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will travel to Delhi on Tuesday and is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reddy is likely to discuss the Polavaram project, which he visited for the third time on Monday, along with other issues, sources said.

Reddy is scheduled to take a flight to the national capital from the Gannavaram airport at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and after landing in Delhi, he will arrive at his official residence at 1-Janpath.