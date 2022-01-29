Andhra CM urges PM to retain provision for state’s NOC in proposed amendments to IAS rules



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the Prime Minister to reconsider proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 and retain the existing process of requiring the state NOC to officers going on Central deputation.

Responding to the Central government’s proposal to amend the rules, Reddy cited “practical issues” arising from implementation of the proposed changes to the rules pertaining to deputation of IAS officers.

In his letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Friday, Reddy expressed reservations over certain clauses of the proposed amendment.

As per one of the clauses, the Central government can override the state government in case of disagreement over deputing an IAS officer in the state.

The Chief Minister observed that generally the state government issues a no objection certificate (NOC) to such requests after evaluating the officer’s skill set and the state’s requirements. However, the proposed amendment could jeopardise the state government’s projects, he pointed out.

“The proposed amendment may take away such an important flexibility from the state government to plan such deputation of officers. The state may have to immediately relieve an officer upon the orders of the Central government. And such untimely change in the leadership of a department/project in the state would derail some critical projects taken up by the state.”

Reddy also pointed out that such a move would have an adverse effect on the personal lives of IAS officers selected for deputation.

“I would also like to bring to your kind consideration that such sudden deputation orders to an officer without his/her willingness will affect the personal lives of such officers, considering their families, children and their education, and he/she may not be able to deliver to their best in such circumstances.”

The Chief Ministers of neighbouring states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have written to the Centre expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed changes to the rules.