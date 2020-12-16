Spread the love



















Andhra disburses Rs 1,252 crore crop insurance claims



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday disbursed Rs 1,252 crore to 9.48 lakh eligible farmers under insurance claims pertaining to the 2019 season as part of Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme.

Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) will display the list of beneficiaries for transparency.

According to the state government, crop insurance scheme has been revamped to cover more farmers and now stands with the largest number of farmers and maximum acreage under Dr. YSR Free Crop Insurance scheme for 2019-20.

According to an official statement, the insurance scheme was one of the promises made by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his 3,649 km long praja sankalpa yatra (marathon walkathon).

It was implemented as soon as Reddy became the CM.

“We have always been a pro-farmer state and the schemes that we have implemented benefitting the farmers for the last 18 months set the best example as to how the Government took care of the farmers in the state,” said Reddy.

He said the claims under Kharif 2020 crop insurance will be paid in March/April 2021, after the harvest in January and February.

Meanwhile, the statement said that the government cleared crop insurance premium amounting to Rs 123 crore for 2018-19 Rabi season, which was allegedly leftover by the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

“Crop insurance claims for that season were paid in June this year. A total of Rs 596 crore was also paid to 5.94 lakh farmers. For Kharif 2019, the state government had paid the farmer’s share of Rs 468 crore and its share of Rs 503 crore to the insurance companies,” said the statement.