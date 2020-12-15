Spread the love



















Andhra logs 305 more Covid-19 positive cases



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has registered 305 new Covid-19 positive cases, increasing the state’s tally to 8.75 lakh even as 541 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Monday.

West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections in the past 24 hours — 45 — followed by Chittoor (43), Krishna (37), East Godavari (28), Nellore (27) and Guntur (24).

Other places where positive Covid cases were recorded include Prakasam (21), Visakhapatnam (19), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (14), Kadapa and Kurnool (12 each) and Anantapur (8).

Andhra Pradesh’s positivity rate fell to 8.05 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state’s Covid death toll to 7,059.

With 541 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.64 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 44,935 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.08 crore.

The per million population test figures were more than two lakh — 2.03 lakh — significantly higher than the national average of 1.1 lakh.

Of the 8.75 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 4,728. Active cases dropped below the 5,000 mark on Sunday.