Andhra minister terms Vizag steel plant privatisation a big scam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries and Information Technology, Gudivada Amarnath, on Monday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his allegation that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in the state is involved in rampant corruption.

Condemning the allegations levelled by Shah at a public meeting in Visakhapatnam, Amarnath said those who want to sell Visakhapatnam Steel plant have no right to speak about corruption.

Terming privatisation of steel plant a big scam, Amarnath said it is ridiculous that those who are taking steps to sell the plant are talking about corruption.

He said when Amit Shah came to Visakhapatnam, people had a hope that he would make an announcement to halt the privatisation of the steel plant.

The minister said that Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda read the script given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He dared both TDP and BJP to join hands for the electoral battle and made it clear that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will fight it alone.

He also clarified that YSRCP never had any alliance with any party. Amarnath said that YSRCP has no need to touch the feet of any political party.

“Our relations with the BJP are government to government relations. The respect you get will depend on the respect you give. We give respect for the sake of the state’s interests,” Amarnath said.

He also told Shah and Nadda that they will not grow in stature by criticising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He further advised the BJP leaders to open their eyes and see the development that is happening in the state.

“Does the state have no share in the funds which come from the Centre,” he asked while reacting to Shah’s statement about the Centre giving funds to the state.

He also claimed that the Centre’s share is only Rs 200 in the monthly pension of Rs 2,750 being paid to 65 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes.

The state minister also told Shah that the IIT and IIM were the state’s rights under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

“What more have you given to Andhra Pradesh,” he asked.

Amarnath also reminded the Union minister that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy gave Rs 2.16 lakh crore to people through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

