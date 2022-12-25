Andhra Pradesh CM celebrates Christmas

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated Christmas with his family in Pulivendula in YSR Kadapa district on Sunday.

Accompanied by his family members, he participated in the Christmas celebrations at CSI Church in Pulivendula.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on a three-day visit to his home town, took part in the special prayers held on the occasion.

The chief minister’s mother Y.S. Vijayamma, wife Y.S. Bharati and other family members participated in the Christmas celebrations.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his Christmas greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that Jesus Christ through his supreme messages of compassion, love, forgiveness, patience, generosity and sacrifice guided mankind towards the path of truth.

He said Jesus showed the way to humanity from evil to righteousness, from inhumanity to humanity, from evil to good, from greed to charity and sacrifice.

The Chief Minister wished that Jesus Christ bless the state and its people to prosper.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also greeted people on Christmas. “I convey my hearty greetings to all the Christian brothers and sisters of Andhra Pradesh on the auspicious occasion of Christmas festival. Christmas is a time of joyous remembrance of Jesus Christ,” he said in his message.

“It is also an occasion to cherish the teachings of Jesus, of bonds of love, tolerance and compassion, among all people in the world. The life of Jesus Christ is a source of inspiration to all of us to lead a life of virtue and faith,” he added.