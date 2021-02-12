Spread the love



















Andhra Pradesh Guv undergoes surgery in Hyderabad

Amaravati/Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan underwent a surgery in Hyderabad recently and is currently recuperating.

Following the surgery, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Harichandan, wishing him a quick recovery.

“Glad to meet Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundarajarajan who wished for a quick recovery after my surgery at Hyderabad,” said Harichandan.

Soundararajan met the Governor along with her husband.

However, it was not clear what surgery the 86-year-old Harichandan underwent and on which date.