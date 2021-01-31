Spread the love



















Andhra Pradesh logs 129 Covid cases, tally 8.87 lakh



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 129 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the state’s overall tally to more than 8.87 lakh, even as 147 persons recovered from the disease and one person succumbed to virus in the past 24 hours.

Krishna district reported the highest number of cases at 26, followed by Guntur and Visakhapatnam (17 each), Kurnool (15), Chittoor and East Godavari (12 each), Kadapa (9), Nellore (8), West Godavari (6), Anantapur (3), Srikakulam (2) and Prakasam and Vizianagaram (1 each).

Since the last few days, Krishna has been registering the highest number of cases.

East Godavari’s tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state’s positivity rate fell to 6.78 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.48 per cent.

The state presently has 1,289 active cases.

With 41,003 tests in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted so far in Andhra Pradesh has crossed 1.3 crore.