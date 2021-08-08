Spread the love



















Andhra Pradesh logs 1,908 new Covid cases, 23 deaths



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,908 new Covid cases, raising the state’s overall tally beyond 19.8 lakh, while 23 persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours to mount the state’s Covid death toll to 13,153.

The state’s active caseload is hovering around the 20,000-mark since many days now, and stood at 20,375 on Saturday.

On a positive note, 2,103 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, increasing the state’s total number of recoveries to over 19.4 lakh.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 438, followed by Chittoor (231), Guntur (216), Nellore (213), Krishna (192), Prakasam (186), West Godavari (119), Kadapa (82), Visakhapatnam (81), Srikakulam (53), Anantapur (42), Vizianagaram (29) and Kurnool (26).

Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.3 lakh cases.

With 80,376 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed the 2.51 crore-mark.

