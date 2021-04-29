Spread the love



















Andhra reports record 14,669 Covid cases, 71 deaths



Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s daily Covid tally hit a record high of 14,669 new cases on Wednesday, while the death toll also mounted to a new high of 71 fatalities.

The state’s previous highest daily tally of 12,634 new cases and 69 deaths was reported on Sunday.

The state’s health authorities said that Wednesday’s tally has taken the overall tally from 10,54,875 cases to 10,69,544 over the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday.

With 71 persons losing their lives to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the state’s death toll rose to 7,871 on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, seven of the state’s 13 districts recorded more than 1,000 cases each.

Guntur district remains at the top of the chart with 2,072 new cases, followed by Chittoor (1,975), Nellore (1,926), East Godavari (1,415), Anantapur (1,291), Srikakulam (1,255), and Visakhapatnam (1,083).

The remaining six districts reported between 500 and 1000 cases. These include Kurnool (795), Prakasam (679), YSR Kadapa (604), Vizianagaram (582) and West Godavari (506).

Authorities said that 74,748 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.

Meanwhile, with 6,433 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 9,54,062.