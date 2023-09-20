Andhra school bus driver suffers cardiac arrest, but saves 40 students

Amaravathi: As many as 40 school children had a narrow escape after the driver of the bus they were travelling in suffered cardiac arrest.

The bus was transporting the student in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the driver, 53-year-old Gurrala Edukondalu was driving the bus through Mylavaram, Uppalapadu and Vempara villages to a private school bus in Addanki town.

According to police, the driver suffered a heart attack after moving from Uppalapadu. But, before he passed out, in a fraction of second, he stopped the vehicle averting a tragedy.

The locals rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The students were taken to the school by another driver in the same bus. The police have taken up the matter for investigation.

