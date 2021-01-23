Spread the love



















Andhra SEC issues directions for Feb 5 Panchayat polls

Amaravati: Amid uncertainty raging over disagreement on the conducting of the crucial rural local bodies elections, Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday issued notification for four phase panchayat polls.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 243 – K of the Constitution of India, the State Election Commission, AP, hereby, calls upon the registered voters in gram panchayats located in the revenue divisions indicated to elect their respective ward members and sarpanches,” said Kumar.

Elections for the first phase have been scheduled on February 5, from 6.30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., within 10 days. Polls will be held in select mandals of the revenue divisions of Srikakulam, Tekkali, Palakonda, Visakhapatnam, Amalapuram, Eluru, Nuziveedu, Guntur, Nellore, Adoni, Penukonda, Jammalamadugu and Tirupati.

Immediately after the polls, on the very same day, counting of votes will begin within half an hour after the end of polling from 4 p.m.

According to the notification, in two days’ time, from Monday, nominations for the first phase of the elections will begin and last till Wednesday 5 p.m.