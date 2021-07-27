Spread the love



















Andhra teen attempts suicide as mother rules out more studies



Nuziveedu (Andhra Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district attempted suicide by throwing herself under a train after her mother refused to let her continue her studies, but was saved, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the girl ran away from home after an argument with her mother over the issue of her continuing studies.

“Due to her mother’s refusal to let her continue her higher education, the girl attempted to commit suicide on Sunday night,” South Central Railway (SCR) zone’s Vijayawada division spokesperson Nusrat M. Mandrupkar said.

However, an alert railway station manager and his subordinate at Nuziveedu railway station in Krishna district saved the girl in the nick of time.

Station manager Rajasekhar and trackman C. Pavan Kumar, who were supervising the arrival of Visakhapatnam-Kadapa special, rescued the girl who jumped on to the tracks as the train was coming in.

“Rajasekhar and Kumar courageously rushed to the spot to rescue the girl and cautioned the locomotive pilot through hand signals. Both of them pulled the girl back onto the platform in a swift manner, while the train was at a distance of about 10 feet,” said Mandrupkar.

Both Rajasekhar and Kumar were on night shift duty when the incident occurred at around 8.40 p.m. on platform number 1.

Following the rescue, the girl was escorted to the waiting hall where she was consoled and the police was informed.

“On enquiry, the government railway police found that the young girl fled from home due to an argument with her mother over an issue concerning continuing her higher education,” he added.

Officials informed the mother of the incident and handed her daughter over.

