Andhra woman kills husband, carries severed head to police station



Tirupati: In a horrific incident, a woman murdered her husband and carried his severed head to a police station in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Renigunta near the temple town of Tirupati.

According to police, Vasundhara attacked her husband Ravi Chandran (53) with a knife and killed him during a quarrel at their home. She then cut his head and carried it in a bag to the police station where she surrendered.

Police officers rushed to the scene and also brought the accused there to gather clues. The body was shifted to SV Medical College for autopsy.

A police officer said preliminary investigations show that Ravi Chandran and Vasundhara used to have frequent fights. The couple had an argument over some issue on Thursday morning and in a fit of rage the woman stabbed him to death. Not stopping at that, she cut his head and carried it to the police station.

The couple has a 20-year-old son. Ravi Chandran is a native of Narasaraopet in Guntur district. Police have informed his relatives about the incident.