Anil John Sequeira, Borimar elected President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese for the year 2022-23

Mangaluru: ICYM Central Council Annual General Body Meeting and ICYM Executive Committee Elections of Mangalore Diocese for the year 2022-23 were held on Sunday, 24th July 2022, at the Rosario Cathedral. The AGM commenced with a prayer service led by the ICYM Executive committee members.

The President of ICYM Mangalore Diocese, Jaison Lawrence Crasta welcomed the guests and the gathering. The Diocesan executive committee introduced themselves. Blairil Vishma D’Cunha, the Diocesan General Secretary presented the report of the last Annual General Body Meeting. The financial statement for the year 2021-22 was presented by Anil John Sequeira.

Rev Fr Ashwin Lohit Cardoza, Director addressed the gathering. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Mangalore Diocese addressed the gathering and said that the ICYM is a platform for the youth to grow in leadership skills and personal formation. ICYM also organises various programmes and activities for the overall development of the youth and the benefit of society. He congratulated and wished the DEXCO and council members of 2021-2022 for their tremendous work.

Blairil Vishma D’Cunha delivered the vote of thanks. Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Rev Fr Ashwin Lohit Cardoza, Rev Fr Henry D’Souza SFX, Director Mogarnad deanery and all the DEXCO members were present on the dais. The AGM concluded with the ICYM Anthem.

ICYM Central Council Diocesan Election was held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm under the guidance of Diocesan Chief Election Commissioner Rev. Fr Vijay Victor Lobo, Procurator of Mangalore Diocese, who briefly explained the rules and regulations pertaining to the election process. He along with the Election Committee members conducted the election, which went on without a hiccup.

The much-awaited election with huge expectations provided nail-biting results which were announced by the Diocesan Chief Election Commissioner Fr Vijay Victor Lobo.

The Elected members are as follows:

Anil John Sequeira Borimar – President

Nishal Preemal Dsouza Fajir – General Secretary

Winston Joel Sequeira Hospet, Vice President

Delitia Asumptha Pereira Urwa – Lady Vice President

Alrick Livian Dsilva Bondel – Joint Secretary

Frayal Gladson Kadaba – Treasurer

Melston Noronha Paldane – Auditor