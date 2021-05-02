Spread the love



















Animal Activist Retrieves & Rescues 16 Python Eggs from a Burning Grass

Mangaluru: Animal Activist and Animal Rescuer Tauseef Ahmed retrieved and rescued 16 Python eggs on Saturday, 1 May evening from Bejai Kapikad in the City. A heap of grass in an empty plot, someone had set it on fire and someone who noticed this had called Tauseef. Wasting no time, Tauseef quickly rushed to the spot, put out the fire, and retrieved the 16 eggs. After speaking to Range Forest Officer Sridhar, he handed over all the 16 eggs safely to Pilikula officials, where they will be under artificial incubation

Speaking to team Mangalorean, Tauseef said,”A group of panicked residents from Bejai Kapikad called me late Saturday evening that they had probably found snake eggs in an empty compound in a layout. It’s not very easy finding snake eggs so easily so I assumed it to be peacock eggs. It was raining like crazy but anyways I rushed in fearing damage to eggs due to the rain. Upon reaching, on the first sight itself, I confirmed they were python eggs. A heap of grass was lying under which the mother snake had found refuge probably and laid eggs. Although someone had set fire to the heap of grass without noticing the eggs, luckily no damage was done”.

He further said, “Slowly and carefully all the eggs were retrieved and placed in a box. 16 were intact and one was damaged. I thanked the residents before leaving because the eggs could have ended up in the dustbin easily. Immediately I spoke to RFO Sridhar and was advised to drop the eggs at Pilikula. I rode all the way carefully as possible, suddenly went to being in a mothers mode and started feeling as if I was carrying the womb of the universe. Of Course, I had to feel it that way, since I was carrying 16 precious unborn lives. At Pilikula, meeting Dinesh who manages the snake section, I handed over the eggs to him. Immediate arrangements were made for artificial incubation where the eggs will wait for a few days before the little ones crawl out of them and will be released into the wild. Another successful rescue with a million roller coaster of emotions”.

On a lighter vein, if any one of these 16 baby pythons when they grow up and crawl into your front or backyard of your house or are found hidden in the bathroom or kitchen, call Tauseef Ahmed?