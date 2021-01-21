Spread the love



















Animal Lover Rajani Shetty Rescues a Eagle got Tangled in Power Lines & Fallen Down

Mangaluru: One may wonder how come birds can sit on power lines and not get electric shocks because the electricity is always looking for a way to get to the ground. The birds are not touching the ground or anything in contact with the ground, so the electricity will stay in the power line. But if a bird with large wings touches a power line and a tree or power pole at the same time, it gives electricity a path to the ground and could be shocked. And if a bird touches two wires at once, it will create a circuit — electricity will flow through the bird and likely electrocute it. And here is the case of an eagle which got tangled in between electric wires, and later fell on the ground, with injuries.

Animal Lover and Daring Mrs Rajani Damodar Shetty is in the news again, and this time for her efforts in trying to rescue an injured eagle. In the past, Rajani has rescued stray dogs fallen into well, cats stuck at the bottom of the well, or even rescuing pythons and other reptiles. In February this year, Ms Rajani Shetty had got down into a dilapidated well in her efforts to rescue a stray dog fallen into it, and that was a daring act, a woman can do, all by herself- and her feat was highlighted in print and electronic media, including TV Channels. Team Mangalorean had also published an article 1 February 2020 on the same (Ref: Puppy Love! Daring Animal Lover Ms Rajani Shetty Rescues a Stray Dog Fallen into a City Well). Ms Rajani also rescues wild reptiles and stray animals, when people call her- and she is quick in reaching the spot and doing the needful. Recently she had rescued a 16 Ft python and later released it in the woods. (Ref: 16 Ft Python Caught! Not Just ‘Stray Animal Carer’, Rajani Shetty is also ‘Stray Animal Catcher’?).

This time City’s talented ‘Snake Catcher ‘Atul Pai, who called Mrs Rajani Shetty to do the needful in rescuing the eagle- and as always Rajani never says ‘No’ for such service. The eagle had fallen in the compound of Police Commissioner Office premises, and they had called Atul to do the needful. After getting a call from Atul, Rajani quickly rushed to the spot and took care of the eagle with the needed basic treatment. After doing the first aid treatment, she took the eagle to the Little Paws Veterinary Clinic run by Dr Yashaswi Naravi, where the doctor said that the eagle is also suffering from some kind of virus, making it weak to fly normally. But after the treatment, the eagle is all fine, and thanks to veterinarian Dr Yashaswi for the free treatment.

City’s Talented Snake Catcher Atul Pai

We need to applaud Ms Rajani for her daring attempts in rescuing animals, and also being an animal lover, who with her husband manages to get these animals rescued. And when we have a person, that too a woman, in the City, we don’t need a hulk to do that job. Ms Rajani takes risks in order to make rescues, but she manages to do it with caution. Ms Rajani is almost a Saviour in town- and people reach out to her constantly for her to rescue animals. And apart from all these animal rescue efforts, Ms Rajani feeds over 400 plus stray dogs, day and night, by going around in the scooter rode by her husband. And especially during the lockdown, many stray animals went starving- and Ms Rajani came to their rescue.

There should be many animal lovers in Mangaluru, and therefore, it is the need of the hour that at least you all come forward and feed these hungry four-legged, and looking at these stray dogs, they look weak, with sad faces and eyes- but they have been totally neglected by the Govt veterinary dept or by the district administration. Just like we humans need our daily essentials, the district administration should allot times for designated workers or volunteers to provide food and water to strays since it is also an “essential service”. But unfortunately, it seems like it has not been done. And when such is the case, Ms Rajani Shetty has stepped in and has been feeding hundreds of strays over a decade- and still continues to do so-Rescuing animals and Birds, and also feeding stray animals and birds!