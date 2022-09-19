Animal Welfare – a Seminar and Field visit by St Aloysius PUC Students

Mangaluru: Animals do speak a language of unconditional love. To understand it, what one needs to give them, is just a humane touch” remarked, Ms Sulakshana Karkala, a certified Animal Rescuer, as she reflected on ‘Animal welfare and rescue’, an awareness talk, organized for the members of Eco Club of St Aloysius PU College.

The resource person, Ms Sulakshana Karkala, is an Educator and Researcher at St Aloysius College, autonomous. As a certified member of Animal Ethical Committees, she narrated the woeful stories of ‘Charlie 777s’ of Mangaluru, highlighting the brutality of inbreeding depression of the pedigree animals, animal abuse and the legal aspects associated. The talk concluded with the students voicing their opinions and clarifying their doubts.

A field visit to Animal Care Trust (ACT), Shakthinagar was arranged for the students where the students were welcomed by the joyful tail wags from canines and curious looks from captive Aves. Here, the students saw rescued animals, animals kept for adoption, injured dogs being treated and also tending to animals that had serious ailments receiving veterinary care. The students rendered their service to ACT by cage cleaning, cloth mending, resetting operation theatre etc. They were also given guidance on using social media to report instances of animal distress and accidents for help and rescue.

As a token of love and affection towards sheltered animals, the students donated animal feed, old blankets, and monetary contributions. The session was an eye-opener and provided experiential learning to the students with the message that each one of us can contribute to the welfare of animals.

