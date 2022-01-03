Anish Kamath Wins Gold in Junior Show Jumping Normal with Fastest Timing

JNEC: Anish Kamath son of Sachin Kamath Bengaluru has won the Junior Show Jumping Gold and has been qualified for the Junior National Equestrian Championship for 3 consecutive years from 2019 to 2021.

Speaking to team mangalorean Anish said, “In the year 2019, my team was placed second in the Junior Category Show Jumping Normal (Team). This year (2021), I have won the Gold in the Junior Category Show Jumping Normal (Individual) with the fastest timing of 47.72 seconds and was placed 6th in the Junior Category Individual Dressage with a percentage of 65.45. Our Team was also placed first in both Show Jumping and Dressage in the Junior Category”.

“Our team was also placed first in the NEC Preliminary and placed 5th in the Individual Junior Top Score. I also won the Best Rider in the Junior Category with Shlok Jhunjhunwalla as our points were tied. As a Junior Category Rider, the JNEC is the biggest event of the year to test our skills and to know where we can improve as a rider. Participating in the JNEC has been exciting and competitive at the same time as riders all over the country compete against each other”, said Anish.

It was surprising, Happy and exciting to win the Individual Gold and team gold in Showjumping. We have worked a full year for this event and when you win it, it makes you feel that the hard work you have put in is fruitful. I would like to thank my Family, Coaches Basavaraju Sangappa, Sanyogeeta Limaye for the support and guidance which they have given me.

Moreover, I would like to thank Embassy International Riding School for their constant support towards the riders to grow in this sport. I would also like to thank my friends for their constant support which has always boosted my confidence.

“One day, I want to participate in the Asian Games and the Olympics and win a medal and make our country proud. This is just the beginning, and I will work harder each year to realise my dream”, said Anish.