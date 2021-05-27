Spread the love



















Ankita, Ramanathan crash out of French Open



Paris: India’s top-ranked singles tennis player Ankita Raina’s bid to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam ended in disappointment, as she bowed out in the French Open Qualifiers with a second-round loss on Wednesday.

The 125th ranked Ankita lost to higher-ranked German Greet Minnen 2-6, 0-6 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Ramkumar Ramanathan also crashed out, losing to Asian Games gold medallist, Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin, 1-6, 2-6 in the second round of the qualifiers.

Like this: Like Loading...