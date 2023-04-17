Annamalai Brought Bundles of Money in Helicopter – Vinay Kumar Sorake

Udupi: “Annamalai who is at the BJP election in-charge in Udupi brought bundles of money in the Helicopter while he was coming to Kaup”, alleged former minister and also Kaup Congress candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake.

Vinay Kumar Sorake while speaking at the Udupi Congress Bhavan on April 17 said that the BJP is engaged in distributing money to the voters and, I have complained about it to the deputy commissioner.

In the last elections, BJP won the seats with their propaganda, but it will not work this time. The Voters of Udupi district are mature and will support the Congress party this time for securing our country, he said.

